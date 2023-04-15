Pune, April 15: In an unfortunate incident, a man lost his life after sustaining grievous injury when a bull’s horn accidentally impaled his stomach during a yatra (village fair) at Talegaon Dhamdhere. The incident happened when the man was taking out the bull from the tempo truck used for its transport after it was brought to the site of a bullock cart race in Shirur taluka on Thursday afternoon.

Pune Rural Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Vrushal Raosaheb Raut, a resident of Rautwadi in Shirur taluka.

TOI quoted officials as saying that Raut along with three four other persons from his village had come to Kasari Ghat near Talegaon Dhamdhere town for a bullock cart race. The incident took place around 12.15 pm on Thursday. West Bengal Shocker: Selfie Turns Fatal in Bankura As Girl Dies After Falling From Ferris Wheel.

Inspector Pramod Kshirsagar, in-charge of Shikrapur police station said, “Raut was taking the bull from the loading area of the tempo truck used for its transport. Preliminary information suggests that when taking it down, Raut misjudged the position of its horns and the bull suddenly moved, with its horn piercing his abdomen. His injuries proved fatal.” Mumbai Shocker: Two Die of Electrocution in Virar During Ambedkar Jayanti Procession, Horrifying Video Surfaces.

Officials said that incident took place sometime before the race was to begin. Officials said that Raut came from a farmer family and has his own business.

He was also associated with several social and political organisations at the local level in Shirur taluka. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Shikrapur police.

The bullock cart races were banned in Maharashtra since 2014 following a Supreme Court ruling. However, in December 2021, the Supreme Court had allowed Maharashtra to hold the traditional bullock cart racing event, saying there was no reason to disallow it in the state when similar sports were going on in other places across the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).