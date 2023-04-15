Kolkata, April 15: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl fell to her death while taking a selfie on a Ferris wheel in Bankura of West Bengal. As per the reports, the woman's hair got entangled in the rotator shaft of a Ferris wheel and she was dragged out of her seat. The woman hanged in the air at 25 feet before falling down on the ground.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Priyanka Bauri, a college student. On the day of the incident, she along with her younger sister went to the local fair. The duo decided to take a ride on the Ferris wheel. Reportedly, when the Ferris wheel was moving, the girl stood up and tried to take a selfie. Instagram Reels Craze Takes Another Life, Youth Falls To Death While Making Video on Suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur (Disturbing Footage).

Unfortunately, her long hair got entangled with the rotator shaft of the Ferris wheel. Within a moment, she was dragged out of her seat and remained hanged in the air before she fell from a height of 25 feet. Upon falling down, she was referred to SSKM Hospital from a hospital in Bankura but she died on the way. The fair was suspended after the incident. Selfie Turns Fatal in Madhya Pradesh! 25-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Gorge While Clicking Photo in Damoh.

In a similar incident, a man was trampled to death by a wild elephant when he attempted to click a selfie with the animal near Pochampalli in March. The deceased, E Ramkumar (27), was a resident of Kattu Kollai near Barur. On the day of the incident, he went to relieve himself near a hillock when he noticed two elephants coming out of the forest. The man tried to take a selfie with the elephant when the jumbo charged at him and trampled him.

