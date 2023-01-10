Hadapsar, January 10: In yet another incident of sexual assault, A 39-year-old social worker from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh who came to Pune was raped at gunpoint in Uruli Kanchan. The incident took place on January 5 and the complaint was filed on Sunday. As soon as the woman filed a complaint, Hadapsar police registered a case and launched a probe. Soon, the accused was arrested. Reportedly, the woman came to Pune for naturopathy treatment. Odisha Shocker: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Rape and Murder of Minor Girl.

According to the report published by the Hindustan Times, the arrested accused has been identified as Sanjay Bajirao Bhosale (52), a resident of Uruli Kanchan. The said incident occurred in a flat in Jayaprakash society in Hadapsar. Reportedly, the victim has a spine problem and after initially undergoing allopathy treatment in Uttar Pradesh, she decided to undergo a naturopathic treatment for her problem. Accordingly, she came to the naturopathy centre at Uruli Kanchan for treatment. Haryana Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped on Pretext of Providing Job in Rohtak, Shot at Her Leg; Case Registered.

As per the reports, the woman needed a room on rent for her stay during the treatment. Hence, the woman asked Bhosale about the room. Bhosale called her on the pretext of showing the room on January 5. He then sexually assaulted her with the threat of a pistol. Based on the complaint, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2023 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).