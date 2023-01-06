Baripada, January 6: A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping and murdering a minor girl seven years years ago.

The Mayurbhanj District Fast Track Court Judge Durga Charan Mishra also imposed a penalty of Rs 30,000 on Chumru Topno, said Special Public Prosecutor Manoranjan Kumar Patnaik. Bihar Court Sentences Three to Life Imprisonment for Gang-Raping Minor Girl.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 11 Lakh to the parents of the deceased minor girl as compensation. The incident took place in the San Siajang forest near San Kumrum village on March 24, 2016.

The accused Chumru took the minor girl to the forest and raped her. After rape, the accused throttled her neck with a rope leaving her dead on the spot.

The police had registered a case of murder under IPC section 302 and 6 of POCSO Act. The accused was arrested by the police. The judgement was based on the statement of 39 witnesses and post-mortem report, said the special public prosecutor.

