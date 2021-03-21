Pune, March 21: Residents in Pune and its neighbouring areas experienced light rains and thunderstorms on Sunday, making it a pleasant evening. The city had been witnessing stormy conditions since morning. The temperature across the city also witnessed a dip on Sunday in the backdrop of some light rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the day temperatures in Pune were set to remain below 35 degrees till March 21. "Isolated hailstorm is also very likely over west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on March 18 and 19 over east Madhya Pradesh on March 19, over Marathawada and Telangana on March 19-20", IMD said. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

The minimum temperatures dropped in various parts of Maharashtra. K S Hosalikar who heads the regional meteorological centre, Mumbai in a tweet stated that Shirdi region in Maharashtra witnessed hailstorms. The official also shared a video of hailstorms lashing the region. "Thunder just heard at Pune, as reported by IMD Observatory at Shivaji Nagar. Latest satellite image indicates thunder clouds development over Madhya Maharashtra and at isolated places in the interior", Hosalikar tweeted.

Watch Video: Hailstorm Lashes Shirdi:

Shirdi , Nail reporting hail right now. pic.twitter.com/JpTtSL6Ycm — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 21, 2021

The trend of cool breeze continued across the state due to a western disturbance. Western Disturbance is a normal phenomenon that can be observed over western Himalayas and north Indians plain from October to March.

