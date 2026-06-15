Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Declared ‘Guru Dokhi’ by Akal Takht

The Akal Takht on Monday, June 15, declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a “Guru Dokhi (anti-Guru)” and “Panth Virodhi (anti-community)” over an objectionable video purportedly showing him in an act that hurt Sikh sentiments. The highest temporal seat of Sikh authority also directed the Sikh Panth to sever ties with Mann, marking a significant escalation in tensions between the religious body and the state government.

The announcement was made from the “faseel (platform)” of the Akal Takht by acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj after a meeting with Sikh organisations. The development comes amid growing opposition to provisions of the newly enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which has triggered a broader theological and political dispute in Punjab. ‘Bhagwant Mann Was Drunk in Punjab Assembly’, Allege Congress and Akali Dal As High Drama Ensues (Watch Videos).

Bhagwant Mann Declared ‘Guru Dokhi’, Akal Takht Issues Religious Edict

The Sikh clergy instructed the community to socially boycott the Chief Minister following the declaration. The Akal Takht also summoned all Sikh MLAs and cabinet ministers who supported the Bill to appear before it on June 29.

The move follows earlier warnings issued by the Akal Takht, which had given the Punjab government a 15-day ultimatum to withdraw what it described as “objectionable clauses” in the legislation. Observers had already anticipated a strong response against the law after the deadline expired. Bhagwant Mann Health News: Punjab CM Re-Admitted to Fortis Hospital Mohali After Breathlessness, Hours After Discharge.

The controversy centres on the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, an amendment to the original 2008 anti-sacrilege law. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha passed the Bill unanimously during a special one-day session on April 13. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria granted assent on April 17, and the law was notified on April 20.

The legislation introduces stringent penalties, including life imprisonment and fines up to INR 25 lakh, for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib. However, several provisions related to its administrative structure have sparked disagreement with Sikh religious authorities.

Tensions formally escalated on May 8 when the Akal Takht rejected the newly enacted law after Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan appeared before it to explain the government’s position. Following this interaction, the Akal Takht issued a 15-day ultimatum to amend provisions it said “hurt Sikh sentiments and interfere in Panthic affairs”.

In a subsequent letter dated May 11 to the Speaker, the Akal Takht highlighted concerns over clauses requiring the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to maintain a digital registry of all saroops (scriptures). The Takht argued that this provision effectively brings Sikh institutions, granthis, pathis, gurdwara committees, and sewadars under a state-controlled legal framework. The religious body has maintained that such measures amount to interference in Sikh religious affairs.

Despite mounting religious pressure and the summons issued for June 29, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has defended the legislation. He has stated that there will be no withdrawal or dilution of the law, signalling continued confrontation between the state government and the Akal Takht over the issue.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).