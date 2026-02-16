Chandigarh, February 16: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was re-admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Monday night after reporting breathlessness and discomfort. The admission comes just hours after Mann was discharged following a brief stay for high blood pressure and exhaustion. Sources indicate the Chief Minister felt unwell shortly after attending a major Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rally in Moga alongside Arvind Kejriwal. Doctors are currently conducting a comprehensive clinical assessment to monitor his vital parameters. While no official health bulletin has been released yet, hospital sources describe his condition as stable. This marks the CM’s second medical evaluation in 48 hours, following recurring health concerns linked to physical fatigue. Bhagwant Mann Health Update: Punjab CM and AAP Leader Admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali After His Health Deteriorates.

Bhagwant Mann Admitted to Fortis Mohali Again

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has been admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali once again: Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

