Rahul Gandhi Criticises Govt’s Decision to Freeze Dearness Allowance of Employees, Pensioners Amid COVID-19, Suggests Suspension of ‘Central Vista and Bullet Train Project'

Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, April 24: Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticized Modi government's move to freeze hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for government employees and pensioners. The Gandhi scion suggested that the government should shelve central vista and bullet train projects to save money for the fight against the novel coronavirus. Additional Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief Installment to be Scrapped for Central Govt Employees From January 1, 2020 to Combat Economic Loss Due to COVID-19: Finance Ministry.

"It is an insensitive and inhumane decision of the government to cut the Dearness Allowance, central employees, pensioners and jawans serving the public instead of suspending the multi-million crore bullet train project and the Central Vista beautification project," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Nirmala Sitharaman Likely to Announce Another Economic Package for Worst-Hit Sectors Amid Recession Fears Due to Lockdown.

Rahul Gandhi Tweet:

लाखों करोड़ की बुलेट ट्रेन परियोजना और केंद्रीय विस्टा सौंदर्यीकरण परियोजना को निलंबित करने की बजाय कोरोना से जूझ कर जनता की सेवा कर रहे केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों, पेंशन भोगियों और देश के जवानों का महंगाई भत्ता(DA)काटना सरकार का असंवेदनशील तथा अमानवीय निर्णय है।https://t.co/LTGPf53VsA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 24, 2020

On Thursday, the government froze Dearness allowance for its 1.1 crore employees and pensioners to save a combined Rs 1.2 lakh crore that could be used in the fight against COVID-19.

In a notification, the centre pointed to the need for additional finances. "There is a need for major increase in the expenditure on health as well as on welfare measures for various affected sections of the society including the poor and the vulnerable," the notice read.

"In this background, the government has decided to freeze the Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners for the installments between 1st January 2020 and 1st July 2021. The rate of DA and DR will be restored from 1st July 2021 with prospective effect. The existing level of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will continue to be paid to all employees/pensioners," the notice further read.