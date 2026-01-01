Guwahati, January 1: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the constitution of the 8th State Pay Commission, making Assam the first state in India to initiate the process for a new wage structure. The move comes as the 7th Pay Commission is set to expire, signaling a major shift in compensation for lakhs of state government employees and pensioners.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Sets Up Pay Panel Under Shubas Das

Chief Minister Sarma confirmed the decision on Wednesday, noting that the state intends to align its pay revisions with the central government’s timeline. The commission will be headed by former Chief Secretary Shubas Das. During the announcement, Sarma emphasized that the state government is committed to ensuring its workforce receives updated benefits in a timely manner. He also invited employee organizations to submit their suggestions and feedback within a 15-day window to ensure the commission's framework is inclusive. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Will Salaries and Pensions Be Revised From January 1, 2026? Here’s What Government Records Say.

Mandate and Timeline

The newly formed commission is tasked with reviewing current pay scales, allowances, and service conditions. While the 7th Pay Commission is set to expire on December 31, 2025, the recommendations of this new body are expected to be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2026. This proactive step allows Assam to avoid the long delays often seen during pay transitions. By setting up the commission now, the state aims to have a clear roadmap for salary and pension hikes ready as the new pay cycle begins.

Fiscal Responsibility and Growth

In its Terms of Reference, the commission must balance employee welfare with Assam's overall financial health. Key considerations include:

The state's current economic condition and revenue growth.

The fiscal capacity to absorb a significant increase in the wage bill.

Ensuring that developmental projects and social welfare schemes remain adequately funded.

The commission will specifically evaluate the "fitment factor"—a multiplier used to calculate revised basic pay—and the potential integration of Dearness Allowance (DA) into the new salary structure. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike, Fitment Factor Announced? Viral X Post on New Pay Structure Is Fake.

‘Significant Step Towards Employee Welfare and Progressive Governance’

Assam will become the first state in the country to constitute the 8th State Pay Commission, marking a significant step towards employee welfare and progressive governance.#5YearsOfSewa pic.twitter.com/3LHeyDqZtZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 1, 2026

National Context

Assam’s move follows the Central Government’s recent approval of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). Traditionally, states wait for the Union’s final report before acting, but Chief Minister Sarma’s announcement positions Assam as a leader in civil service reform. The 8th CPC is expected to see a significant rise in minimum basic pay at the national level, a trend that the Assam State Pay Commission is likely to mirror to maintain parity for its employees.

Impact on the Workforce

For state employees and retirees, the 8th Pay Commission offers a "ray of hope" for better financial security against inflation. Once the commission submits its report, expected within 18 months, the revised pay and pensions will likely be disbursed with arrears dating back to the start of 2026.

