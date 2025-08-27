Jaipur, August 27: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday refused to extend the interim bail of 86-year-old Asaram, who was convicted of rape and sentenced to life imprisonment in Gujarat and the desert state. The court directed that he must surrender at Jodhpur Central Jail by 10 a.m. on Saturday. His current bail period ends on Friday. The High Court rejected Asaram's plea for extension of bail based on the medical report submitted by Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

The court observed that Asaram's health condition was not so serious as to warrant further bail. However, the court allowed him the facility of a wheelchair and the presence of an attendant inside the jail. It also directed that if required, medical tests could be conducted at AIIMS Jodhpur. Earlier, on August 8, the High Court had granted interim bail to Asaram until August 21 after reviewing his medical condition. At that time, his health reports had shown high troponin levels, raising concerns about his heart condition. Asaram Bapu Bail Extended: Gujarat High Court Grants Medical Relief to Self-Styled Godman, Interim Bail in Jodhpur Case Extended Till Aug 12.

He was admitted to the ICU of Jupiter Hospital in Indore at that time and later shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. The High Court then directed a medical board, including two cardiologists and one neurologist of professor rank, to evaluate his heart and neuro-related issues. The High Court then listed the matter for further hearing on August 27. Meanwhile, the Gujarat High Court has extended Asaram's interim bail on medical grounds until September 3. The Gujarat HC, in its order dated August 19, cited his ICU admission and serious medical reports as the basis for the extension. Asaram Bapu Bail Extended: Gujarat High Court Extends Bail of Self-Styled Godman in Rape Case Till August 21 on Medical Grounds.

"We are inclined to grant bail to the petitioner on medical grounds. The petitioner shall not make any attempt to tamper with the evidence, shall not meet his followers," the court had stated. Earlier, the Supreme Court had also rejected his petition and asked him to approach the High Court instead. Asaram also sought the suspension of the life imprisonment sentence in the rape case in Gujarat.

