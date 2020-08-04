Lucknow, Aug 4: All invitees to the August 5 foundation stone-laying function for the new Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will have to carry a mandatory coronavirus-negative certificate, one of the organisers said on Tuesday.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said that the step was taken as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus situation in the country. Ram Temple 'Bhumi Pujan' in Ayodhya Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online Telecast of August 5 Foundation-Laying Ceremony For Construction of Ram Mandir.

"Only those who have a medical certificate that says that they have tested negative for coronavirus will be allowed entry for the 'bhumi pujan' on Wednesday," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, who is among the invitees, said on Tuesday that he would get his corona test done as required. 'Ramarcha' Puja Begins in Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Temple's 'Bhumi Pujan'.

Health officials, meanwhile, said that they were fully prepared to test VVIPs scheduled to halt briefly in state capital Lucknow while en route to Ayodhya for the religious ceremony.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is in Lucknow for a few hours and is scheduled to proceed to Ayodhya in the evening. Bhagwat is staying at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir where a posse of police has been deployed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).