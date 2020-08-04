Ayodhya, August 4: The foundation-laying ceremony or bhumi pujan for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. All news channels and Doordarshan network will cover the mega event and host live streaming. YouTube channels of Prime Minister's Office and the Bahratiya Janata Party (BJP) are expected to host online telecast of Ram temple's bhumi pujan. Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya: Vijayendra, Priest Who Fixed Auspicious Time, Receives Threats, Given Security.

Preparations for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya are in full swing. The entire Ram Janmabhoomi area has been decorated with saffron marigolds. Areas in Ayodhya have been illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to arrive in Ayodhya by Tuesday evening. He will be among the five guests who will be seated on the dais along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The other guests on the dais will be UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that is overseeing the temple construction. Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' Invitation Card First Look: Invite For Mega Ayodhya Event Mentions Names of PM Narendra Modi, 4 Others; See Pics.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was brought down on December 6, 1992, by 'karsevaks' who believed the structure was built at a spot that is the birthplace of Lord Rama. The decades-old dispute was settled last year when the Supreme Court ordered that the site be given to a trust to build a Ram temple, and that alternative land be provided to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for a mosque.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).