Ram Temple Trust: Government Issues Gazette Notification for Setting Up 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra'

New Delhi, February 5: The government of India on Wednesday, February 5, issued gazette notification over setting up the trust, "Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra", for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The trust by the name "Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra" has been registered with its office at R-20, Greater Kailash Part -1, New Delhi, 110048. Ram Temple Trust 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' Formed, Announces PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of independent trust tasked for building Ram Temple in a speech he made in Lok Sabha. Chants of "Jai Shri Ram" were raised in Parliament following PM Modi's announcement. Ram Temple Trust: 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' to Have 15 Trustees, Including One Dalit, Says Amit Shah.

The move was welcomed by Shiv Sena, a former ally of Bharatiya Janata Party, but the Congress questioned its timing and linked it with upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

On November 9 last year, Supreme Court gave green signal to construction of Ram Temple at the site where Babri Masjid stood before it was demolished in 1992. The plot, which was disputed by both Hindus and Muslims, was awarded to Ram Lala.