Ram Temple Trust 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' Formed, Announces PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday informed Parliament that the cabinet has given nod for the constitution of trust for construction of a Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra'," PM Narendra Modi told Lok Sabha. Coronavirus Scare in India: PM Narendra Modi Himself Monitoring Situation, Says Ashwini Choubey.

"I am pleased to announce that a significant decision has been taken to follow the directives of the Supreme Court. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the cabinet has prepared a detailed plan for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. As per the direction of the top court, a proposal for a Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Tirth Kshetra has been passed by the cabinet," the Prime Minister said. PM Narendra Modi Reveals 'Secret of His Glowing Face' While Encouraging Students to 'Sweat Hard', Watch Video.

PM Modi also said, as per the Supreme Court order, 5 acre land will be given to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque, adding that the Uttar Pradesh government has given its assent. He further thanked the people of India for showing utmost restraint in the aftermath of the Supreme Court judgement on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi land dispute. "After the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue came out, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures. I salute the 130 crore people of India," he said.

"In India, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi or Jain, everyone is a part of one family. Development must take place for every member of the family. Our govt is moving forward with 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas' policy so that everyone is happy," PM Modi concluded. On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court had awarded the disputed land in Ayodhya to the deity Ram Lalla, paving the way for the construction of a Ram temple.

The apex court had said the trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. The top court had also directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.