Ramadan 2020: Mosques in Uttarakhand to Remain Closed Until Lockdown, Muslim Cleric Appeals People to Pray at Home

Mosque in Uttarakhand and a Muslim cleric. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Dehradun, April 23: With just days left for the holy month Ramadan to begin, a Muslim cleric in Dehradun on Thursday appealed to the people to offer prayers at their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown period. Syed Mohammad Ahmad Kazmi even stated that all the Mosques will remain closed till the lockdown is on place.

Making an appeal to all the Muslims to maintain social distancing during the lockdown, Kazmi said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Mosques will remain closed and I request people to offer prayers at their homes. I would like to appeal everyone to follow lockdown & maintain social distancing." Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Mumbai: Schedule of Ramadan Month With Dawn and Dusk Timings For Roza Fasting.

For Muslims in India, Ramadan 2020, also spelt as Ramzan, will begin either from April 25 or April 26 depending upon the moon sighting. During Ramzan, healthy Muslims must observe fast (roza) and abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk.

Muslims observe fast during the Ramadan month to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The annual observance is considered as one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. The sehri and iftar timings are dependent on sunrise and sunset, and they change every day.