As the holy month of Ramadan progresses, millions of Muslims across India continue to observe their daily fasts (Roza) with spiritual devotion. Central to this observance are two specific times: Sehri (or Suhoor), the pre-dawn meal consumed before the first light of day to begin the fast, and Iftar, the sunset meal used to break the fast, traditionally starting with dates and water. Scroll down to find Sehri and Iftar time today, March 5, for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

For 15th Roza on Thursday, March 5, 2026, the timings across major Indian metros show a gradual shift as daylight hours fluctuate. In Delhi, the fast is scheduled to begin with Sehri at 5:24 AM and end with Iftar at 6:23 PM. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, devotees will observe Sehri at 5:42 AM, with Iftar occurring at 6:45 PM. These variations of several minutes between cities are due to the geographical difference in sunrise and sunset times across the subcontinent. Ramzan Calendar 2026: Full 30-Day Sehri and Iftar Timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and More.

Sehri and Iftar Timings Today, March 5, 2026

Based on data from UrduPoint and local astronomical calendars, the following table provides the Sehri and Iftar timings for Thursday, March 5, 2026, across 15 major cities:

City Sehri (Ends) Iftar (Starts) Mumbai 05:42 AM 06:45 PM Delhi 05:24 AM 06:23 PM Kolkata 04:40 AM 05:42 PM Chennai 05:12 AM 06:17 PM Hyderabad 05:33 AM 06:26 PM Ranchi 04:55 AM 05:54 PM Bengaluru 05:24 AM 06:28 PM Lucknow 05:09 AM 06:09 PM Srinagar 05:29 AM 06:33 PM Patna 04:53 AM 05:53 PM Bhopal 05:27 AM 06:26 PM Ahmedabad 05:43 AM 06:45 PM Jaipur 05:30 AM 06:30 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:25 AM 06:35 PM

While the timings provided above serve as a highly accurate guide, local variations of 1-2 minutes may occur based on specific jurisdictional methods (Hanafi or Jafri/Shia). Devotees are encouraged to listen for the local Azaan (call to prayer) or consult their neighborhood mosque to ensure precise adherence to the schedule. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

The month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, commemorating the revelation of the Quran. Beyond abstaining from food and drink, the fast is a period intended for self-discipline, increased charity (Zakat), and nightly prayers known as Tarawih. Religious scholars emphasise that while the physical fast involves abstaining from food and drink, the spiritual fast requires guarding one's speech and actions against negativity.

