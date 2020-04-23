Ramzan Iftar And Sehri Timetable 2020 For Mumbai: Schedule of Ramadan Month With Dawn and Dusk Timings For Roza Fasting

Ramzan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Mumbai, April 23: For Muslims in India, Ramadan 2020, also spelt as Ramzan, will begin either from April 25 or April 26 depending upon the moon sighting. During Ramzan, healthy Muslims must observe fast (roza) and abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk. The pre-dawn meal is called sehri. When they break the fast post-sunset, it is called iftar. If you are living in Mumbai, scroll down to check the calendar of Ramadan 2020 and sheri and iftar timings. Ramadan 2020: What is Permitted And Not Allowed For Muslims During Ramzan?

Muslims observe fast during the Ramadan month to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The annual observance is considered as one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. The sehri and iftar timings are dependent on sunrise and sunset, and they change every day. The timings also vary from city to city. Take a look at the sehri and iftar timings of Mumbai in India.

No Day Sehri Iftar 1 26, Sun 04:56 AM 06:59 PM 2 27, Mon 04:56 AM 07:00 PM 3 28, Tue 04:55 AM 07:00 PM 4 29, Wed 04:54 AM 07:00 PM 5 30, Thu 04:53 AM 07:01 PM 6 01, Fri 04:53 AM 07:01 PM 7 02, Sat 04:52 AM 07:01 PM 8 03, Sun 04:51 AM 07:02 PM 9 04, Mon 04:51 AM 07:02 PM 10 05, Tue 04:50 AM 07:02 PM 11 06, Wed 04:49 AM 07:03 PM 12 07, Thu 04:49 AM 07:03 PM 13 08, Fri 04:48 AM 07:03 PM 14 09, Sat 04:47 AM 07:04 PM 15 10, Sun 04:47 AM 07:04 PM 16 11, Mon 04:46 AM 07:04 PM 17 12, Tue 04:45 AM 07:05 PM 18 13, Wed 04:45 AM 07:05 PM 19 14, Thu 04:44 AM 07:06 PM 20 15, Fri 04:44 AM 07:06 PM 21 16, Sat 04:43 AM 07:06 PM 22 17, Sun 04:43 AM 07:07 PM 23 18, Mon 04:42 AM 07:07 PM 24 19, Tue 04:42 AM 07:08 PM 25 20, Wed 04:42 AM 07:08 PM 26 21, Thu 04:41 AM 07:08 PM 27 22, Fri 04:41 AM 07:09 PM 28 23, Sat 04:40 AM 07:09 PM 29 24, Sun 04:40 AM 07:09 PM 30 25, Mon 04:40 AM 07:10 PM

Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint. There are certain restrictions that Muslims follow during the holy month. Fasting (roza) is one of the five pillars of Islam. If a person is sick, he/she is allowed to skip fasting. He/she can compensate by fasting when recover. Pregnant women are allowed to quit fasting during Ramadan. She can make up for the missed fasts later, when she is healthy. Sexual intercourse during the fasting period is prohibited.