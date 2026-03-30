Rampur, March 30: A shocking incident from Rampur has sparked outrage after a man allegedly pushed his wife off a moving motorcycle, leading to her death. The disturbing act, caught on CCTV, has once again raised serious concerns about domestic violence and the treatment of women in society.

The incident occurred in the Ganj police station area, near the police lines, where the couple was reportedly returning from a birthday party. According to initial reports, an argument broke out between the two after the wife refused to dance at the event. The disagreement quickly escalated into a heated confrontation on the road.

Rampur: Wife Killed After Being Pushed Off Bike by Husband

प्रकरण के संबंध में थाना गंज पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया, विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है । — Rampur police (@rampurpolice) March 30, 2026

In a fit of rage, the husband allegedly pushed his wife off the moving bike. The CCTV footage clearly shows the woman falling onto the road, sustaining critical injuries. Passersby rushed to help and immediately transported her to the district hospital. Varanasi Accident Caught on Camera: Speeding Car Hits Pedestrians, 4 Injured; Video Surfaces.

Despite medical efforts, the woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Doctors confirmed that the injuries were severe and ultimately proved fatal.

The victim’s family has accused the husband and his family of ongoing harassment related to dowry demands. They claim that the woman had been facing continuous abuse since her marriage, and this tragic incident was a culmination of prolonged mistreatment. Gwalior Road Accident: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Speeding Car Collides With Auto-Rickshaw Near Jain Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Police have registered the case and initiated a detailed investigation. The CCTV footage is being examined as key evidence. Authorities have assured strict action against the accused, and legal proceedings are underway.

The incident has triggered widespread anger among locals, with many demanding the harshest punishment for the accused. It also highlights the urgent need to address domestic violence and ensure stronger protection for women.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).