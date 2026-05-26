Ranchi: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide a Month After Being S*xually Assaulted by Boyfriend in Jharkhand; Note Recovered

A 17-year-old girl has died by suicide at her residence in Ranchi, Jharkhand, approximately one month after registering a s*xual assault complaint against her teenage boyfriend, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The 16-year-old accused, who was initially detained on April 18 following the initial complaint, remains in custody at a juvenile remand home.

According to law enforcement officials, a suicide note was recovered from the scene, and preliminary findings indicate that emotional trauma stemming from the assault led to the extreme step. Jharkhand Shocker: Youth Lured to Meeting, Hacked to Death; Family Claims Dying Declaration on Mobile Video.

Discovery of Suicidal Incident and Initial Investigation

The incident came to light on Monday afternoon when family members discovered the girl hanging inside the bathroom of her home. Emergency services and local police were notified immediately to secure the scene. "The girl was found hanging in the bathroom of her house on Monday afternoon. Preliminary investigation suggests that the girl was in a relationship with the accused. On April 17, the accused took her to his home and s*xually assaulted her," Kuldeep Kumar, the officer in charge of the Sadar police station, stated.

Impact of the S*xual Assault Cited by Police

Investigating officers emphasised that the victim had been experiencing severe psychological distress since the legal proceedings began. "She was deeply shocked by the incident, which triggered her to take such extreme steps," Kumar added, noting that the content of the recovered suicide note is currently being analysed as part of the formal investigation. Jharkhand Shocker: Man Strangulates Sister-in-Law to Death Over Domestic Disputes in West Singhbhum, Arrested.

Following standard protocol, the police registered a case and transferred the body for a post-mortem examination. Authorities confirmed that the body has since been handed back to the family for final rites. The deceased was an intermediate (higher secondary) student, while the 16-year-old accused is a Class 9 student. Because the accused is a minor, his case is being processed through the Juvenile Justice Board, and he will remain at the remand facility pending further legal proceedings.

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Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).