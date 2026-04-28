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News INDIA Jharkhand Shocker: Youth Lured to Meeting, Hacked to Death; Family Claims Dying Declaration on Mobile Video A 24-year-old youth was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon late Monday night under the Pachamba police station limits in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Taufiq Ansari, who had recently been released from jail.

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Giridih, April 28: A 24-year-old youth was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon late Monday night under the Pachamba police station limits in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Taufiq Ansari, who had recently been released from jail. According to family members, Taufiq named his attackers before succumbing to his injuries -- an alleged dying declaration they claim to have recorded on a mobile phone.

Police said the incident occurred near Azad Nagar Chadra Bridge, where Taufiq was allegedly lured under the pretext of a meeting as part of a premeditated plan. A friend of the deceased said that around midnight, Taufiq received a call from one Asif Ali, a resident of Ambatand under the Muffasil police station area, following which he went to the spot along with three friends. Investigations suggest that the accused, along with four to five accomplices, were already waiting for him. Jharkhand Shocker: Over 20 Girl Students Accuse Hazaribagh Headmaster of Molestation, FIR Filed After CWC Intervention.

Eyewitnesses said that an argument broke out soon after Taufiq arrived, following which the group attacked him with sharp weapons. Though he attempted to flee, the assailants chased him, overpowered him, and assaulted him. Family members who reached the spot found him critically injured and bleeding profusely. They allege that in his final moments, Taufiq named Sakib, Arshad, Monu Pathan, and Asif Ali as those responsible for the attack. Jharkhand Shocker: Man Strangulates Sister-in-Law to Death Over Domestic Disputes in West Singhbhum, Arrested.

Upon receiving information, Pachamba police reached the spot, sent the body for postmortem examination, and recovered the victim’s mobile phone from a nearby drain. Police officials said preliminary findings indicate that the murder may be linked to a personal rivalry and a struggle for local dominance. They also confirmed that the deceased had a criminal history and had served jail time in a previous case. The Police have formed special teams and launched raids at suspected locations to apprehend the accused.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).