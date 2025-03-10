Mumbai, March 10: A group of women discovered a rat in their Manchurian dish at the Purple Butterfly Hotel in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on International Women’s Day. The women immediately protested and filed a formal complaint with the Rabale police, who have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

The incident took place on March 8, when a group of women gathered at the hotel to celebrate Women’s Day, LatestLY Marathi reported. During their meal, they found a baby rat in one of the dishes, prompting them to raise the issue with the hotel’s management. Initially, the hotel staff denied responsibility, which led to a protest by the women. The situation escalated until the staff eventually admitted their mistake. Hyderabad Shocker: Centipede Found in Dal at Taj Mahal Hotel in Abids; Customers File Complaint with GHMC Over Food Safety Concerns (Watch Video).

Dead Baby Rat Found in Chinese Dish at Purple Butterfly Hotel on International Women's Day

Following the incident, the women visited the Rabale police station and filed a complaint, providing photographic evidence of the rat found in their food. The police registered the case and inspected the hotel. The women are now determined to take further action, planning to approach the food department to ensure that appropriate measures are taken against the hotel management. Dead Rat Found in Ice Block in Pune: Vendor Finds Frozen Rat Embedded in Ice Block of Junnar Factory, Locals Demand Increased Inspection.

The women involved have expressed their frustration, saying that such carelessness endangers public health, and they want to ensure the hotel faces consequences. Police are continuing to investigate the matter, and the women’s efforts to hold the hotel accountable are ongoing.

