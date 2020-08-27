When Rav Hanjra aka Ravneet Singh wrote lyrics for his first song – Akay’s Jordan in the year 2016, he was starstruck by the appreciation that he got for the song. The song was a super hit with 22+ Million views on YouTube. After that, he had collaborated with several renowned artists like Snappy Beats, Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal, Jordan Sandhu, Parmesh Verma, Gurj Sidhu, Karan Aujla, etc.

The recent projects of Rav include Vair by Gippy Grewal with Snappy Beats as a musical artist, Do You Mind by Gitaz Bindrakhia, Salute by Nirvair Pannu with Snappy Beats as a musical artist and many more. He says, “Writing lyrics fills me with infinite joy as through my lyrics I can write about what I feel and it is a kind of bliss that I can never ever get over with.”

His advent in his career was not an easy one, it was a blend of happy, exciting and unexpected turn of events but his journey in this thriving Music Industry has always motivated him to keep going no matter what. Sometimes things don’t turn out the way we want but with constant efforts and determination, we can reach the goal that we have envisaged since the very beginning. He adds further that confidence and optimism play a key role in keeping us motivated towards what we have aspired for over the years, we must keep on working hard and time would always reward us.

His past projects include - Viah by Jass Manak, Vigad Gaya by Gippy Grewal, Jatt da Mukabla by Sidhu Moosewala, High End by Diljit Dosanjh, Surma Kala by Jassi Gill, etc. Rav says that he wants to learn new things as he feels that there are always more new and exciting things to explore than we fathom and hopes to prove his caliber in all of the opportunities that knock at his door in his journey towards perfection.