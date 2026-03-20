The controversial song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" from the upcoming film KD: The Devil has been pulled from major platforms following a government ban and a wave of public criticism over its lyrics. While the track featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt initially sparked outrage, the film's Hindi lyricist, Raqueeb Alam, has now come forward to distance himself from the project. In an interview, Alam revealed that he had anticipated the backlash and warned the director that the song would lead to severe consequences. Nora Fatehi New Song Lyrics and Controversy: NHRC Issues Notice Over ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Featuring Sanjay Dutt.

Raqueeb Alam Reacts to ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Controversy

Speaking to Zoom, Raqueeb Alam clarified that the controversial verses were not his original creative work but a rigid translation dictated by the film's director, Prem. Alam explained that the director insisted on a "word-by-word" translation from the original Kannada version to fit the song's specific meter, despite Alam’s personal objections to the content.

"I said that this is not a lyric, it is a translation, you can ask someone else to do it," Alam recalled telling the director. He noted that while he attempted to submit an alternative version that suited his professional image, the director rejected it. "He said he wanted the lyrics line-by-line, word-by-word. I said I won't write it. You can ask someone else to write it," the lyricist stated.

Raqueeb Alam Claims He Warned Director Prem

Alam, known for his work on the Pushpa franchise, claimed he explicitly warned Director Prem about the potential fallout before the song was ever released. He reportedly told the filmmaker, "This song is not going to work. Bohot hi hungama hoga. Iske bohot bure parinam honge" (There will be a huge row. This will have very bad consequences).

Despite these warnings, Alam says the director assured him he would "manage it" and urged him not to worry. Concerned about the impact on his reputation, Alam requested that his name be excluded from the track's credits, though the song was ultimately released with his association.

Raqueeb Alam on Bollywood Politics

The controversy has prompted Alam to reflect on the challenges faced by lyricists in the Indian film industry. He expressed frustration over the lack of recognition for writers, noting that while the financial compensation exists, professional respect often does not.

"I get money but don't get respect," Alam admitted during the interview. He further revealed that he had largely stepped away from Bollywood projects due to internal "politics" and had shifted his focus to the South Indian film industry. "I have penned many big songs, but nobody from Bollywood called me," he added.

More About ‘KD: The Devil’

The song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" was filmed approximately three years ago as part of the period action drama KD: The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja. Following the public outcry, both Nora Fatehi and Raqueeb Alam have officially disassociated themselves from the track. Sarke Chunar Lyrics Controversy: 10+ Bollywood Songs Where Double Meaning Went Too Far.

The film, which also stars Shilpa Shetty, remains scheduled for a theatrical release on April 30. Producers have since taken the song down from YouTube and streaming platforms following the government intervention, and reports suggest a "clean" version of the track is being prepared to replace the original.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).