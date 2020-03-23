Reliance to Raise Face Mask Production Capacity, Free Fuel to Emergency Vehicles Carrying Covid-19 Patients

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 23: To deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Reliance Industries on Monday announced a raft of measures, including ramping up production capacity to 1 lakh face masks per day, free fuel to emergency vehicles carrying Covid-19 patients and free meals in various cities to support the livelihood of those impacted by the outbreak.

In a statement, the company said a hospital run by its CSR arm has readied India's first 100-bedded facility at one of its hospitals in Mumbai for patients who test positive for COVID-19.

ANI Tweet:

Reliance is enhancing its production capacities to produce 100,000 face-masks per day & a large number of personal protective equipments for the nation’s health workers to equip them further to fight #coronavirus: Reliance statement pic.twitter.com/BmDZbZztYv — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

Also, the company said it will continue to pay contract and temporary workers, even if work has halted due to this crisis.

Reliance will provide free fuel for all Emergency Service vehicles used to transport Covid-19 patients while Reliance Foundation will provide free meals across various cities to those whose livelihood has been hit by the outbreak. PTI