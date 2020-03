Face Masks During COVID-19 Outbreak: Inmates of Jabalpur Central Jail Manufacture Masks for Market Supply

Inmates of Central Jail, Jabalpur Manufacturing Face Masks (Photo Credits: ANI)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), March 19: Inmates of Central Jail here are manufacturing face masks to cater for its high demand in the market in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. The face-masks manufactured in Jail will be supplied to the market in bulk. Speaking to ANI, Jail Superintendent, Gopal Tamrakar said that they have received bulk orders for the face masks and are catering to it. "A team of 100 inmates is working to produce masks. We have also received an order of 50,000 masks from Mumbai," he said. Recently few other jails in Indian cities have started manufacturing face masks while New York in US launched its own hand sanitisers made by jail inmates.

The inmates have been given sewing machines and the materials required for making the masks. These inmates are taking all precautions to help protect themselves from any sort of infection while manufacturing masks.

Madhya Pradesh: Inmates of Central Jail, Jabalpur are manufacturing masks to tackle shortage in market amid #COVID19 pandemic. Gopal Tamrakar, Jail Superintendent says, "A team of 100 inmates is working to produce masks. We have also received an order of 50,000 masks from Mumbai" pic.twitter.com/3HDfH5o3SO — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151 in India, including 25 foreign nationals. Three persons have died due to the infection so far in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)