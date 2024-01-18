Republic Day 2024: Security To Be Intensified at All Metro Stations in Delhi From January 19 Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations on January 26

News IANS| Jan 18, 2024 06:30 PM IST
Republic Day 2024: Security To Be Intensified at All Metro Stations in Delhi From January 19 Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations on January 26
Delhi Metro Representative Image (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, January 18: Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced intensified security measures at all stations from Friday while cautioning about expected long queues during peak hours at stations. “In view of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Republic Day on January 26, the security checks for passengers will be further intensified by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) across the Metro stations starting from tomorrow i.e, January 19 (Friday) till January 27,” said Anuj Dayal, the spokesperson of Delhi Metro. Republic Day Parade 2024: Nari Shakti and Indigenisation To Be Theme of Indian Navy Tableaux During R-Day Celebration.

“This might result in long queues at some Metro stations especially during peak hours during this period. Therefore, passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow for some additional time for their commute during these days,”said Dayal. “Passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during security checks,” he further said.

