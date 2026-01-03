New Delhi, January 3: The sale of tickets for the Republic Day Parade 2026 on 26th January, Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat on 28th January, and the main Beating Retreat ceremony on 29th January will commence from January 05, 2026. The details of tickets are as under:

S No Event Denomination of Tickets Schedule 1 Republic Day Parade (26.01.2026) Rs 100/- & Rs 20/- 05th Jan to 14thJan from 9 AM onwards till the quota for the day gets exhausted 2 Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat (28.01.2026) Rs 20/- 3 Beating Retreat (29.01.2026) Rs 100/- The tickets can be purchased directly from the Aamantran website i.e.,www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. The tickets can also be purchased from the Booths/Counters at six locations on the production of Original Photo ID Card like Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, a Passport, and ID Card issued by Central/State Govt. etc. Indian Army's Animal Contingent to March on Republic Day 2026.

The same Photo ID Card shall be carried for the three events - Republic Day, Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat and Beating Retreat. The details of the six locations, along with the date and timings for the purchase, are as follows:

S No Location of Ticket Counter Dates & Timings 1 Sena Bhawan (Near Gate No 5 inside the boundary wall) 05th Jan to 14th Jan Forenoon – 10 AM to 1 PM Afternoon – 2 PM to 5 PM 2 Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No 3 inside the boundary wall) 3 Jantar Mantar (Main Gate-Inside the boundary wall) 4 Parliament House (Reception) 5 Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (D Block, Near Gate No. 3 &4) 6 Kashmere Gate Metro Station (Concourse level, near Gate No.8)

The information related to Republic Day Celebration 2026 may be viewed on https://rashtraparv.mod.gov.in/.

