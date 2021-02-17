New Delhi, Feb 17: Farmers agitating against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu village have demanded a judicial inquiry into the January 26 incident and the role of the Delhi Police regarding the matter.

A member of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) told IANS that the panel of farm leaders looking after the legal issues has demanded a judicial probe by an independent committee of a retired Delhi High Court or Supreme Court judge. Republic Day 2021: How Things Turned Violent in Delhi on 72nd R-Day.

The recommendation for seeking an independent judicial inquiry emerged from the legal committee of BKU in a meeting held recently.

Talking to IANS, Prem Singh, a member of the legal panel of farm unions, who is also a member of the BKU, said, "We have written to the Delhi government and have recommended an independent judicial inquiry to expose a planned conspiracy to defame the farm protest by diverting the designated route for the tractor rally on Republic Day. Also, we have also demanded an independent inquiry into the role of the Delhi Police on this matter."

Singh further said that since the incident had occurred in the national capital, a recommendation has been forwarded to the Delhi government. "It was a deep-rooted conspiracy against the farmers protesting against the government's three farm laws. In connivance with police directions of given routes were changed that led the farmers towards Red Fort. A religious flag was hoisted at the Red Fort in order to communalise the situation and to create a division between the Sikh and Hindu communities," added Singh.

