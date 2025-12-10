Washington, Dec 10: The United States is pushing ahead with intensive trade negotiations with India, with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer telling lawmakers that New Delhi has made “the best we’ve ever received as a country” in ongoing discussions aimed at expanding market access for American farm products, including grain sorghum and soy. Speaking at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, Greer said a USTR team was currently “in New Delhi, as we speak,” working through sensitive agricultural barriers.

He acknowledged that “there is resistance in India… to certain row crops,” but stressed that India’s latest proposals marked an unusual opening. “They've been quite forward-leaning,” he told Senators in response to a question. Greer suggested that India was now “a viable alternative market” for US commodities at a time when American producers are facing piling inventories and fluctuating demand from China. “We have to find a way to manage that trade,” he said, adding that India represents a promising but historically difficult market to “crack.” Donald Trump Threatens More Tariffs on India: US Presidents Signals New Tariffs on Indian Rice and Canadian Fertiliser to Support American Farmers.

Committee Chair Jerry Moran, who raised concerns about shrinking options for Kansas farmers, pressed Greer on diversifying export destinations to reduce dependence on China. Pointing to large stockpiles, Moran said: “It's such a difficult country to crack.” Greer responded that the diplomatic and commercial outreach with India was further along than in past administrations. Greer said India’s engagement was occurring in parallel with a global reorientation of US trade relationships aimed at lowering deficits and building reciprocal access. “We're opening market access all over the world in places like Southeast Asia and even in Europe,” he said. These new openings, he argued, strengthen Washington’s hand with major partners such as India and help farmers secure “structural constant access.”

Greer also signaled that broader tariff and market-access issues would arise with India in sectors beyond agriculture. When asked about the future of zero-tariff commitments for civil aviation parts under the 1979 Aircraft Agreement, he said discussions with India were “fairly far advanced,” adding: “We can certainly talk about extending treatment to those countries… if they're willing to play ball and come to the table and give the United States the market access it should have.” Moran also highlighted India as a potential major buyer of ethanol derived from US corn and soy. Greer did not elaborate on India specifically but noted that “a lot of other countries… have agreed to open their markets for US ethanol.” He added that the European Union had committed to purchase “$750 billion in US energy products” over several years, including biofuels.

Several senators raised concerns about the stress facing American farmers amid volatile tariffs and shifting Chinese purchases. Greer insisted that the administration’s push for reciprocal deals was creating new opportunities for exporters, saying the United States was “breaking the mold of conventional wisdom in Washington” and gaining commitments from trading partners on tariffs, regulatory barriers, and FDA acceptance for medicines. Throughout the hearing, Greer returned repeatedly to the administration’s view that aggressive negotiation, including tariffs, remains essential to enforcing commitments and unlocking markets. “They respond to enforcement,” he said. “That’s how we're able to generate compliance and market opening.”

It is worth noting that India–US trade ties have expanded significantly over the past decade, with the two governments negotiating market access across agriculture, digital services, aviation, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals. India remains one of America’s fastest-growing export destinations, though agriculture continues to face longstanding tariff and sanitary restrictions, officials believe. Talks accelerated after the launch of the US–India Strategic Trade Dialogue and ongoing frameworks linked to the Indo-Pacific Economic agenda, as both governments seek supply-chain diversification and deeper commercial integration in the face of geopolitical realignments.

