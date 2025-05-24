Chennai, May 24: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday sought the Centre to enhance the state's share in central taxes to 50 per cent and also underscored the necessity for a dedicated urban transformation mission in the state. Speaking at the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi, he ‘demanded a rightful 50 per cent share for states in central taxes.' PM Narendra Modi Says India Must Increase Speed of Development, Work on Future-Ready Cities During 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog.

TN CM Demands 50%Share in Central Taxes

💷 At the #NITIAayog meeting, I demanded a rightful 50 percent share for States in central taxes. We currently receive only 33.16 percent against the promised 41. 🌆 On the lines of #AMRUT 2.0, I stressed the need for a dedicated urban transformation mission, as Tamil Nadu is… pic.twitter.com/Tbj0DSjic2 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 24, 2025

“We currently receive only 33.16 percent against the promised 41,” the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform X. He further said “on the lines of Amrut 2.0, I stressed the need for a dedicated urban transformation mission, as Tamil Nadu is the most urbanised state in India.” “Also, I urged a #CleanGanga-style project for Cauvery, Vaigai and Thamirabarani, with names in English for national coherence and regional pride,” Stalin said.