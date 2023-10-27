New Delhi, October 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing on Saturday. He will also address the appointees on the occasion. The Rozgar Mela will be held at 37 locations across the country.

The recruitments are taking place across central government departments as well as state governments supporting this initiative. Rozgar Mela 2023: Over 1.5 Crore Jobs Created in 9 Organised Sectors Including IT, Manufacturing, Trade Under Modi Government, Says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the government in various ministries and departments including railways, posts, home, revenue, higher and school education as well as health. Rozgar Mela 2023: PM Narendra Modi Distributes Nearly 51,000 Appointment Letters, Congratulates New Appointees (Watch Video).

The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 750 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2023 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).