New Delhi, October 23: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is expected to visit India next month, according to reports. Saudi Arabia: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Appointed as Prime Minister of KSA.

The Saudi Crown Prince is likely to visit the country on November 14 while on his way to the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia), reports quoting sources said. He is visiting India on Modi's invitation, they added. It would be a day-long visit. Mohammed bin Salman Orders Release of 850 Indian Prisoners, Increases Haj Quota After Meeting PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman had visited India last week, which had coincided with the OPEC+ taking a decision to cut oil production.

