Saudi Arabia King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday issued three royal decrees. The King issued the royal decree and appointed His Royal Highness Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman as Prime Minister of the Royal Kingdom. Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman will be the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia as per the royal decree. The King also passed the decree for reconstitution of the Council of Ministers. Also Read | Mohammed bin Salman Orders Release of 850 Indian Prisoners, Increases Haj Quota After Meeting PM Narendra Modi.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Appointed as Prime Minister of KSA

