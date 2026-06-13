Sejal Pawar Controversy: KEM Hospital Places MBBS Student on 15-Day Forced Leave Over Viral Stand-Up Comedy Video Row

King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital and Seth G.S. Medical College administration has placed MBBS student Sejal Pawar on a 15-day forced leave and barred her from entering the campus premises following massive public outrage over a viral stand-up comedy video. The administrative action, effective Saturday, comes alongside an interim restriction prohibiting Pawar from taking part in any academic or hostel activities.

The controversy stems from video clips of a stand-up comedy show featuring comedian Pranit More. During a crowd-work segment, Pawar, who is also known as a social media influencer, reportedly made crude and inappropriate remarks regarding medical cadavers and deceased male bodies. The footage sparked a widespread backlash across social media, with netizens and medical professionals condemning the statements as highly offensive and insensitive to the dignity of body donors. Who Is Sejal Pawar? All About Female Doctor Facing Backlash Over Comment on Male Corpses’ Private Parts at Pranit More’s Show.

Following a preliminary institutional inquiry, KEM Hospital officials confirmed Pawar's identity in the video and deemed her remarks "unacceptable and inconsistent with the professional responsibility expected of a medical student." During the inquiry, administration officials noted that Pawar became highly emotional, wept continuously, and expressed deep regret over her statements. She has since been handed over to her family.

Citing concerns over her mental health amidst intense public and online scrutiny, the medical college has advised Pawar to undergo professional counseling. To conduct a thorough investigation, the institution has proposed a five-member committee comprising a retired senior professor, a senior journalist, and three faculty members. The panel has been directed to submit a factual assessment and review the broader impact of the event within seven days.

The issue has escalated into legal territory, with the Maharashtra Cyber Police registering a First Information Report (FIR) against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Sejal Pawar, and others at the Nodal Cyber Police Station. The FIR was filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, for circulating obscene and objectionable content that trivialized consent and desecrated the deceased. Comedian Pranit More has also posted an apology video, stating he got carried away during the crowd-work interaction and is fully cooperating with the authorities. Amid INR 370 Biryani Row, Sejal Pawar Apologises Over Remarks on Male Body Parts at Pranit More’s Show; Netizens Slam Her Response (Watch Video).

The incident has triggered a political and regulatory debate in Maharashtra regarding freedom of expression. Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and current Mayor Ritu Tawde have strongly condemned the video, with Tawde calling for a ban on such stand-up acts. Addressing the controversy, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, it must be exercised responsibly so as not to infringe upon individual dignity.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).