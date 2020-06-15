Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sensex Slips 552 Points to End at 33,228, Nifty Settles at 9,814 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases & Weak Asian Markets

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 04:20 PM IST
A+
A-
Sensex Slips 552 Points to End at 33,228, Nifty Settles at 9,814 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases & Weak Asian Markets

Mumbai, June 15: The Indian markets opened in the red tracking the negative sentiments and continued to trade in the negative terrain for the entire trading session on Monday.  Sensex slipped 552 points to end at 33,228. Nifty, on the other hand, settled at 9,814. Sentiments remained weak on the back of rising coronavirus cases and weak Asian markets. The annual inflation data further dampened the sentiments as May WPI inflation declined 3.21 percent.

The Asian stocks were trading in the red on concern over a resurgence of coronavirus cases and pessimism after Wall Street posted its worst week in nearly three months. Benchmarks in Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai slipped after China reported an outbreak of new infections in Beijing and reimposed precautions to prevent it from spreading. India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424.

India on the other hand, recorded 325 deaths and 11,502 new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country is now at 3,32,424 including 1,53,106 active cases. The Health Ministry further revealed that 1,69,798 people have been cured, discharged or migrated. The death toll has mounted to 9,520 in the country so far. 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

