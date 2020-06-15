India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424

New Delhi, June 15: India on Monday recorded over 11,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day. In the past 24 hours, the country reported 11,502 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 3,32,424. The coronavirus death toll in India also mounted to 9520 after 325 more people succumbed to the deadly virus since Sunday morning. Loss Of Smell (Anosmia) And Taste (Ageusia) Added to List of COVID-19 Symptoms by Health Ministry.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are currently 1,53,106 active cases in India, while 1,69.797 have recovered from COVID-19. One person was migrated to another country. Though, the cases are rising, the recovery rate of India also improved in the past few days as over 50 percent of people have been cured so far.

Statewise Data of Coronavirus Cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38 2 Andhra Pradesh 2765 3314 84 6163 3 Arunachal Pradesh 84 7 0 91 4 Assam 2081 1960 8 4049 5 Bihar 2261 4170 39 6470 6 Chandigarh 54 293 5 352 7 Chhattisgarh 891 763 8 1662 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 34 2 0 36 9 Delhi 24032 15823 1327 41182 10 Goa 490 74 0 564 11 Gujarat 5742 16325 1477 23544 12 Haryana 4117 3003 88 7208 13 Himachal Pradesh 174 337 7 518 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2593 2389 59 5041 15 Jharkhand 832 905 8 1745 16 Karnataka 2959 3955 86 7000 17 Kerala 1340 1102 19 2461 18 Ladakh 468 80 1 549 19 Madhya Pradesh 2666 7677 459 10802 20 Maharashtra 53030 50978 3950 107958 21 Manipur 367 91 0 458 22 Meghalaya 18 25 1 44 23 Mizoram 111 1 0 112 24 Nagaland 80 88 0 168 25 Odisha 1190 2708 11 3909 26 Puducherry 98 91 5 194 27 Punjab 717 2356 67 3140 28 Rajasthan 2836 9566 292 12694 29 Sikkim 64 4 0 68 30 Tamil Nadu 19679 24547 435 44661 31 Telangana 2412 2377 185 4974 32 Tripura 760 315 1 1076 33 Uttarakhand 684 1111 24 1819 34 Uttar Pradesh 4948 8268 399 13615 35 West Bengal 5552 5060 475 11087 Cases being reassigned to states 6972 6972 Total# 153106 169798 9520 332424

The coronavirus mortality rate in India is also among the lowest in the world. Till now, 2.86 percent of people infected from the virus have lost their lives. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of India. In this state, 1,07,958 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. Currently, there are over 53,000 active cases in Maharashtra. However, 50,978 coronavirus patients have recovered until now. The death toll in the state also rose to 3,950. Aromatherapy and Anosmia: How Can You Use Essential Oils to Help with Loss of Smell From COVID-19?

In Maharashtra's capital Mumbai alone, over 58,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Close to 2,200 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in the city were operating at 99 percent capacity. Meanwhile, 94 percent ventilators were in use to treat COVID-19 patients. Coronavirus cases in Delhi and Tamil Nadu also crossed 40,000-mark.

