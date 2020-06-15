Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 10:01 AM IST
A+
A-
India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 15: India on Monday recorded over 11,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day. In the past 24 hours, the country reported 11,502 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 3,32,424. The coronavirus death toll in India also mounted to 9520 after 325 more people succumbed to the deadly virus since Sunday morning. Loss Of Smell (Anosmia) And Taste (Ageusia) Added to List of COVID-19 Symptoms by Health Ministry.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are currently 1,53,106 active cases in India, while 1,69.797 have recovered from COVID-19. One person was migrated to another country. Though, the cases are rising, the recovery rate of India also improved in the past few days as over 50 percent of people have been cured so far.

Statewise Data of Coronavirus Cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38
2 Andhra Pradesh 2765 3314 84 6163
3 Arunachal Pradesh 84 7 0 91
4 Assam 2081 1960 8 4049
5 Bihar 2261 4170 39 6470
6 Chandigarh 54 293 5 352
7 Chhattisgarh 891 763 8 1662
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 34 2 0 36
9 Delhi 24032 15823 1327 41182
10 Goa 490 74 0 564
11 Gujarat 5742 16325 1477 23544
12 Haryana 4117 3003 88 7208
13 Himachal Pradesh 174 337 7 518
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2593 2389 59 5041
15 Jharkhand 832 905 8 1745
16 Karnataka 2959 3955 86 7000
17 Kerala 1340 1102 19 2461
18 Ladakh 468 80 1 549
19 Madhya Pradesh 2666 7677 459 10802
20 Maharashtra 53030 50978 3950 107958
21 Manipur 367 91 0 458
22 Meghalaya 18 25 1 44
23 Mizoram 111 1 0 112
24 Nagaland 80 88 0 168
25 Odisha 1190 2708 11 3909
26 Puducherry 98 91 5 194
27 Punjab 717 2356 67 3140
28 Rajasthan 2836 9566 292 12694
29 Sikkim 64 4 0 68
30 Tamil Nadu 19679 24547 435 44661
31 Telangana 2412 2377 185 4974
32 Tripura 760 315 1 1076
33 Uttarakhand 684 1111 24 1819
34 Uttar Pradesh 4948 8268 399 13615
35 West Bengal 5552 5060 475 11087
Cases being reassigned to states 6972 6972
Total# 153106 169798 9520 332424

The coronavirus mortality rate in India is also among the lowest in the world. Till now, 2.86 percent of people infected from the virus have lost their lives. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of India. In this state, 1,07,958 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. Currently, there are over 53,000 active cases in Maharashtra. However, 50,978 coronavirus patients have recovered until now. The death toll in the state also rose to 3,950. Aromatherapy and Anosmia: How Can You Use Essential Oils to Help with Loss of Smell From COVID-19?

In Maharashtra's capital Mumbai alone, over 58,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Close to 2,200 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in the city were operating at 99 percent capacity. Meanwhile, 94 percent ventilators were in use to treat COVID-19 patients. Coronavirus cases in Delhi and Tamil Nadu also crossed 40,000-mark.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 COVID-19 Pandemic Health Ministry India mortality rate Recovery Rate
You might also like
Amit Shah to Hold All-Party Meeting Today on Coronavirus Situation in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

Amit Shah to Hold All-Party Meeting Today on Coronavirus Situation in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor's Postmortem Reports Confirm His Death by Hanging, COVID-19 Report Negative
#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020
Viral

#2020WorstYear Memes and Sad Tweets Go Viral! Netizens Are Done With This Year As They Express Their Disappointment Over 2020
Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Cricket

Live Cricket Streaming of Punjab T10 League 2020 Online, Bathinda Bulls vs Moga Mongoose: Get Free Telecast Details With Match Time in India
Sensex Slips 300 Points to 33,498, Nifty at 9,903 Tracking Weak Asian Peers Which Fell on Fear of COVID-19 Resurgence
News

Sensex Slips 300 Points to 33,498, Nifty at 9,903 Tracking Weak Asian Peers Which Fell on Fear of COVID-19 Resurgence
COVID-19 Is Bacteria and Not Virus? Viral Video Claiming Italy Pathologists of Performing Autopsy to Find Coronavirus Is Caused by Bacteria and Can Be Treated With Aspirin Is FAKE!
Viral

COVID-19 Is Bacteria and Not Virus? Viral Video Claiming Italy Pathologists of Performing Autopsy to Find Coronavirus Is Caused by Bacteria and Can Be Treated With Aspirin Is FAKE!
OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers
Technology

OnePlus 8 Pro & OnePlus 8 Smartphones’ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India & OnePlus.in; Check Prices & Exciting Offers
Xi Jinping Birthday: Chinese President Turns 67, Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Him
Festivals & Events

Xi Jinping Birthday: Chinese President Turns 67, Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Him
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement