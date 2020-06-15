India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424
New Delhi, June 15: India on Monday recorded over 11,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day. In the past 24 hours, the country reported 11,502 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 3,32,424. The coronavirus death toll in India also mounted to 9520 after 325 more people succumbed to the deadly virus since Sunday morning. Loss Of Smell (Anosmia) And Taste (Ageusia) Added to List of COVID-19 Symptoms by Health Ministry.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are currently 1,53,106 active cases in India, while 1,69.797 have recovered from COVID-19. One person was migrated to another country. Though, the cases are rising, the recovery rate of India also improved in the past few days as over 50 percent of people have been cured so far.
Statewise Data of Coronavirus Cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|33
|0
|38
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2765
|3314
|84
|6163
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|84
|7
|0
|91
|4
|Assam
|2081
|1960
|8
|4049
|5
|Bihar
|2261
|4170
|39
|6470
|6
|Chandigarh
|54
|293
|5
|352
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|891
|763
|8
|1662
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|34
|2
|0
|36
|9
|Delhi
|24032
|15823
|1327
|41182
|10
|Goa
|490
|74
|0
|564
|11
|Gujarat
|5742
|16325
|1477
|23544
|12
|Haryana
|4117
|3003
|88
|7208
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|174
|337
|7
|518
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2593
|2389
|59
|5041
|15
|Jharkhand
|832
|905
|8
|1745
|16
|Karnataka
|2959
|3955
|86
|7000
|17
|Kerala
|1340
|1102
|19
|2461
|18
|Ladakh
|468
|80
|1
|549
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2666
|7677
|459
|10802
|20
|Maharashtra
|53030
|50978
|3950
|107958
|21
|Manipur
|367
|91
|0
|458
|22
|Meghalaya
|18
|25
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|111
|1
|0
|112
|24
|Nagaland
|80
|88
|0
|168
|25
|Odisha
|1190
|2708
|11
|3909
|26
|Puducherry
|98
|91
|5
|194
|27
|Punjab
|717
|2356
|67
|3140
|28
|Rajasthan
|2836
|9566
|292
|12694
|29
|Sikkim
|64
|4
|0
|68
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|19679
|24547
|435
|44661
|31
|Telangana
|2412
|2377
|185
|4974
|32
|Tripura
|760
|315
|1
|1076
|33
|Uttarakhand
|684
|1111
|24
|1819
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4948
|8268
|399
|13615
|35
|West Bengal
|5552
|5060
|475
|11087
|Cases being reassigned to states
|6972
|6972
|Total#
|153106
|169798
|9520
|332424
The coronavirus mortality rate in India is also among the lowest in the world. Till now, 2.86 percent of people infected from the virus have lost their lives. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of India. In this state, 1,07,958 people have contracted COVID-19 so far. Currently, there are over 53,000 active cases in Maharashtra. However, 50,978 coronavirus patients have recovered until now. The death toll in the state also rose to 3,950. Aromatherapy and Anosmia: How Can You Use Essential Oils to Help with Loss of Smell From COVID-19?
In Maharashtra's capital Mumbai alone, over 58,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Close to 2,200 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in the city were operating at 99 percent capacity. Meanwhile, 94 percent ventilators were in use to treat COVID-19 patients. Coronavirus cases in Delhi and Tamil Nadu also crossed 40,000-mark.
