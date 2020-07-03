Mumbai, July 3: The Indian markets opened on a positive note tracking firm global cues. The Sensex was trading at 35,983, up 140 points. NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was trading at 10,596 at 11 am on Friday. The Indian markets were on the positive terrain after US reported strong June 2020 jobs numbers. On Friday, India reported the single-highest spike of 20,903 coronavirus cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 6.25 lakh.

Hong Kong shares gained on Friday, extending the previous day's surge, following a bumper US jobs report that lifted hopes for recovery from the virus crisis. The Hang Seng Index added 0.78 percent, or 195.09 points, to 25,319.28. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.43 percent, or 13.43 points, to 3,104.00 while the Shenzhen Composite Index edged up 0.20 percent. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: ICMR Plans to Launch Coronavirus Vaccine Developed in Partnership With Bharat Biotech by August 15.

Wall Street gained as investors cheered a solid rebound in US employment and encouraging news about progress towards a coronavirus vaccine. US stocks ended higher after data showed the economy added 4.8 million jobs in June. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 92.39 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 25,827.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 53.00 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 10,207.63

