New Delhi, July 3: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Thursday that it plans to launch the coronavirus vaccine being developed in partnership with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech by August 15. According to an ANI update, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava has written a letter to Bharat Biotech and principal investigators of medical colleges to complete the trial procedure of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine in a fast track method, so that results of the clinical trial can be launched by August 15.

ICMR has developed the indigenous Covid-19 vaccine (BBV152 COVID vaccine) and has selected 12 institutes for a clinical trial of the country's first indigenous coronavirus vaccine. COVID-19 Vaccine: Zydus Cadila, India's 2nd Candidate, Gets Permit For Phase 1 and 2 of Human Trials.

The 12 institutes have been asked by the ICMR to fast track clinical trials of the vaccine as it is being considered as one of the top priority projects which are being monitored at the topmost level of the government, according to an Indian Today report.

BBIL is working expeditiously to meet the target, however, the final outcome will depend on the cooperation of all clinical trial sites involved in this project, the ICMR told the selected institutes.

