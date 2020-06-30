Mumbai, June 30: The Indian stock market opened in the green tracking firm cues from global peers. The Sensex was trading at 35,105, up 143. Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,369. On the other hand, India continues to report a spike in coronavirus cases. There has been 418 deaths and 18,522 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases have increased to 5.66 lakh cases on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 4 pm amid the rising coronavirus cases. India Reports 418 Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 5.6 Lakh Cases.

Talking about the US markets, the stocks finished noticeably higher, boosted by solid gains in Boeing shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 580 points, or 2.32 per cent, to 25,595 on Monday. The S&P 500 was up 44 points, or 1.47 per cent, to 3,053. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 116 points, or 1.20 per cent, to 9,874.

Oil prices slipped in early trade on Tuesday after weak Japanese industrial production data. Brent crude futures for September fell 32 cents, or 0.8 percent to $41.53 a barrel, paring Monday's 92-cent gain.

