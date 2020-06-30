New Delhi, June 30: India reported 418 deaths and 18,522 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases have increased to 5,66,840 on Tuesday. This includes 2,15,125 active cases, and the number of cured, discharged and migrated patients has jumped to 3,34,822. The death toll due to coronavirus in the country has increased to 16,893 deaths so far, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has recorded a total of 1,69,883 cases so far and the death toll has jumped to 7,610. Tamil Nadu has a total of 86,224 cases and Delhi is at the third place among the worst-hit states with 85,161 cases. Both Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu government extended the coronavirus lockdown till July 31 amid a steady rise in the COVID-19 numbers in the state. PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 4 PM Today Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Tensions at India-China Border.
India Reports 418 deaths and 18,522 new cases in the past 24 hours:
418 deaths and 18,522 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; Positive cases in India stand at 5,66,840 including 2,15,125 active cases,3,34,822 cured/discharged/migrated & 16,893 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/7tw1fTBYxz
— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020
Below is the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|44
|46
|0
|90
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|7479
|6232
|180
|13891
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|125
|61
|1
|187
|4
|Assam
|2408
|5333
|11
|7752
|5
|Bihar
|2188
|7390
|62
|9640
|6
|Chandigarh
|80
|349
|6
|435
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|575
|2173
|13
|2761
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|126
|77
|0
|203
|9
|Delhi
|26246
|56235
|2680
|85161
|10
|Goa
|717
|478
|3
|1198
|11
|Gujarat
|6871
|23240
|1827
|31938
|12
|Haryana
|4476
|9502
|232
|14210
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|377
|556
|9
|942
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2557
|4585
|95
|7237
|15
|Jharkhand
|566
|1845
|15
|2426
|16
|Karnataka
|6386
|7683
|226
|14295
|17
|Kerala
|2015
|2152
|22
|4189
|18
|Ladakh
|347
|616
|1
|964
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2607
|10199
|564
|13370
|20
|Maharashtra
|73313
|88960
|7610
|169883
|21
|Manipur
|733
|494
|0
|1227
|22
|Meghalaya
|4
|42
|1
|47
|23
|Mizoram
|93
|55
|0
|148
|24
|Nagaland
|266
|168
|0
|434
|25
|Odisha
|1890
|4946
|23
|6859
|26
|Puducherry
|388
|221
|10
|619
|27
|Punjab
|1516
|3764
|138
|5418
|28
|Rajasthan
|3637
|13618
|405
|17660
|29
|Sikkim
|38
|50
|0
|88
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|37334
|47749
|1141
|86224
|31
|Telangana
|9559
|5582
|253
|15394
|32
|Tripura
|294
|1085
|1
|1380
|33
|Uttarakhand
|681
|2111
|39
|2831
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6650
|15506
|672
|22828
|35
|West Bengal
|5535
|11719
|653
|17907
|Cases being reassigned to states
|7004
|7004
|Total#
|215125
|334822
|16893
|566840
Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation today at 4 pm. This would be Modi's sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic. Modi had last addressed the nation on May 12 when he had announced a Rs 20-lakh-crore financial package to boost the economy recovering from coronavirus-induced lockdown.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).