New Delhi, June 30: India reported 418 deaths and 18,522 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases have increased to 5,66,840 on Tuesday. This includes 2,15,125 active cases, and the number of cured, discharged and migrated patients has jumped to 3,34,822. The death toll due to coronavirus in the country has increased to 16,893 deaths so far, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has recorded a total of 1,69,883 cases so far and the death toll has jumped to 7,610. Tamil Nadu has a total of 86,224 cases and Delhi is at the third place among the worst-hit states with 85,161 cases. Both Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu government extended the coronavirus lockdown till July 31 amid a steady rise in the COVID-19 numbers in the state. PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 4 PM Today Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Tensions at India-China Border.

Below is the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 44 46 0 90 2 Andhra Pradesh 7479 6232 180 13891 3 Arunachal Pradesh 125 61 1 187 4 Assam 2408 5333 11 7752 5 Bihar 2188 7390 62 9640 6 Chandigarh 80 349 6 435 7 Chhattisgarh 575 2173 13 2761 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 126 77 0 203 9 Delhi 26246 56235 2680 85161 10 Goa 717 478 3 1198 11 Gujarat 6871 23240 1827 31938 12 Haryana 4476 9502 232 14210 13 Himachal Pradesh 377 556 9 942 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2557 4585 95 7237 15 Jharkhand 566 1845 15 2426 16 Karnataka 6386 7683 226 14295 17 Kerala 2015 2152 22 4189 18 Ladakh 347 616 1 964 19 Madhya Pradesh 2607 10199 564 13370 20 Maharashtra 73313 88960 7610 169883 21 Manipur 733 494 0 1227 22 Meghalaya 4 42 1 47 23 Mizoram 93 55 0 148 24 Nagaland 266 168 0 434 25 Odisha 1890 4946 23 6859 26 Puducherry 388 221 10 619 27 Punjab 1516 3764 138 5418 28 Rajasthan 3637 13618 405 17660 29 Sikkim 38 50 0 88 30 Tamil Nadu 37334 47749 1141 86224 31 Telangana 9559 5582 253 15394 32 Tripura 294 1085 1 1380 33 Uttarakhand 681 2111 39 2831 34 Uttar Pradesh 6650 15506 672 22828 35 West Bengal 5535 11719 653 17907 Cases being reassigned to states 7004 7004 Total# 215125 334822 16893 566840

Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation today at 4 pm. This would be Modi's sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic. Modi had last addressed the nation on May 12 when he had announced a Rs 20-lakh-crore financial package to boost the economy recovering from coronavirus-induced lockdown.

