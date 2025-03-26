Ghaziabad, March 26: In a major operation, Ghaziabad police rescued five women trafficked for prostitution at Hotel Classic Residency in Sahibabad. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the hotel, leading to the arrest of twelve individuals, including two hotel managers and four brokers. Authorities discovered that the accused were sending images of the women to potential clients and sharing the hotel’s address via WhatsApp to solicit business.

According to a Times of India report, the operation was initiated after police received credible information on March 22, 2025, about the trafficking activities taking place at Hotel Classic Residency, located near Shaheed Nagar Metro Station. ACP Shweta Kumari Yadav swiftly deployed a plainclothes officer to verify the claims. Once the allegations were confirmed, a team from Sahibabad police station, under the guidance of the Station House Officer (SHO), raided the premises on March 24, leading to the arrest of twelve people involved in the operation. Prostitution Racket Busted in Noida: Two Arrested for Running Sex Racket at Spa Centre, Three Absconding.

Among those arrested were hotel managers Ram Chandra Yadav and Raju Yadav, who were responsible for facilitating prostitution activities within the hotel. Additionally, brokers Sanjay Gupta, Masarif, Ajay, and Firasat were apprehended for their involvement in organising meetings with clients. However, the hotel’s owner, Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, remains on the run. Investigations revealed that Maheshwari, based in Delhi, was the mastermind behind the racket. The managers and brokers, under his instructions, would send images of the women to prospective clients and share the hotel’s location via WhatsApp to lure them in. Sex Racket Busted in Paharganj: Delhi Police Arrest 7 Involved in Human Trafficking; 23, Including 3 Minors Rescued.

Further inquiries revealed that the illegal operation generated substantial daily revenue, estimated at INR 30,000 to INR 35,000, with the hotel owner pocketing INR 9,000 per day. The remaining earnings were distributed among the managers and brokers. Seized mobile phones contained photographic evidence of the rescued women and communication regarding pricing with clients, further corroborating the charges. An FIR has been filed under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956, and efforts are underway to locate the absconding hotel owner.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

