Ahmedabad, July 6: Former Nationalist Congress Party leader and Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who had tested positive for coronavirus last month, was discharged from hospital on Monday. The 81-year-old leader, fondly known as Bapu by his supporters, was discharged on Monday from the Sterling hospital in Ahmedabad after treatment for corona infection.

"I have been confident of my immune system, but the last 3-4 months were very hectic and had lot of travelling. I used to meet so many people. Especially, I visited so many hospitals during two months, so it was obvious that at some point of time, I would contract the virus," Vaghela told the media. Gujarat Sees New High of COVID-19 Cases, Surat Emerges as New Hotspot.

"When I was admitted, my condition was bad, but thanks to the medical staff here, I am completely alright now," he said. Vaghela was found to be Coid positive ten days back. After three days of self quarantine at his residence 'Vasant Vagdo' in Gandhinagar, he had to be rushed to the hospital.

He had recently tendered his resignation from the post of national General Secretary of the NCP as well as from the primary membership of the party. He then formed his own political front called 'Praja Shakti Morcho'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).