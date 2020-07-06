Gandhinagar, July 6: Gujarat saw yet another highest spike of Covid-19 cases as 735 were detected on Monday, taking its tally to 36,858, while the death toll has reached 1,962. It has not even been a week into July, but the state has posted an average of around 700 cases daily to register 4,215 cases already. Surat, with 241 cases or roughly a third of the total, has now emerged as the new hotspot for Corona in the state and Ahmedabad's positive cases - 183 on Monday - are on the declining trend.

Ahmedabad was followed by Vadodara with 65, Bhavnagar with 35, Banaskantha with 24, Rajkot with 21, Bharuch with 18, Gandhinagar with 17, Junagadh with 15, Valsad with 13, Mehsana with 12, Kutch with 11, Panchmahals, Sabarkantha and Navsari with eight each, Jamnagar and Amreli with seven each, Surendranagar and Dahod with five each, Morbi and Tapi with four each, Patan and Chotta Udepur with three each, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Botad and Gir-Somnath with two each and Anand with one. Congress Questions Centre on Rs 43000 Crore Chinese Investment in Gujarat in Last Five Years.

There were 17 deaths on Monday with Ahmedabad accounting for seven, Surat for six, while two died in Aravalli and one each in Banaskantha and Kheda. Of the total deaths, 1,494 have occurred in Ahmedabad, 189 have died in Surat, 53 in Vadodara, 32 in Gandhinagar, 20 in Aravalli, 17 in Patan, 16 in Panchmahals, 13 deaths each in Bhavnagar, Anand and Mehsana, 12 each in Rajkot, Kheda and Banaskantha and 10 in Bharuch.

Gujarat, at 5.32 per cent, has one of the highest mortality rate for corona in the country. On Monday, the health authorities carried out highest number of RT-PCR tests, at 6,340, taking the total to 4,18,464. A total of 423 patients were discharged on Monday. and with this, the total has reached 26,323.

The state has 8,573 active cases, out of which the condition of 8,504 is stable, and 69 critical patients are still on ventilator. There are 2,72,664 people quarantined in the state - 2,69,581 at home and 3,083 in government facilities.

