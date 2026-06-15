Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Clear Skies and a High of 35°C Expected

Hyderabad residents can expect a significant shift in weather patterns on Monday, June 15, 2026, as clear skies are forecast to dominate the day following recent heavy thunderstorms. The day will begin with a mild temperature of 27°C, feeling slightly warmer at 29°C due to 67% humidity. A gentle breeze of 8 km/h will be present.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Monday, 15 June 2026 Temperature 27°C Feels Like 29°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 67% Wind Speed 8 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Monday, 15 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 8 km/h 02:00 27°C Partly cloudy 0% 12 km/h 04:00 26°C Clear sky 2% 12 km/h 06:00 26°C Clear sky 2% 12 km/h 08:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 13 km/h 10:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 13 km/h 12:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h 14:00 35°C Mainly clear 2% 13 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests a gradual warming trend. While midnight starts clear, the city may see some partly cloudy conditions around 2 AM. However, rain chances remain minimal throughout the day, hovering around 0-2%. By 8 AM, the temperature will climb to 29°C, reaching a peak of around 35°C in the early afternoon at 2 PM. Despite the rise in temperature, the winds are expected to remain moderate, generally between 12-13 km/h, offering some respite from the heat.

Local reports indicate that Hyderabad has recently experienced intense weather, including heavy thunderstorms and considerable rainfall in certain areas, leading to disruptions such as flight diversions. While the forecast for June 15 points towards calmer conditions, it is advisable for residents to remain aware of potential lingering effects from the previous days' inclement weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously issued alerts, highlighting the volatile nature of the weather.

Given the clear skies and rising temperatures expected for Monday, outdoor activities should be planned accordingly. Hydration will be key, and residents are advised to wear light, breathable clothing. Sun protection, such as hats and sunscreen, is also recommended, especially during the peak afternoon hours when the temperature will be at its highest. Commuters can anticipate a generally clear drive, though caution is always advised on the roads, particularly if any residual dampness from earlier rains remains.

For those heading out to enjoy the day or attending any scheduled events, the weather appears to be conducive for outdoor gatherings, provided the recent severe weather has subsided. However, with the recent history of sudden downpours, it’s always prudent to keep an umbrella or light raincoat handy, just in case conditions change unexpectedly. The Hyderabad weather update for June 15, 2026, indicates a return to pleasant, albeit warm, conditions.

The forecast for Hyderabad today suggests a comfortable day with clear skies and moderate temperatures after a period of stormy weather. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 35°C, with a 'feels like' temperature of 29°C. Humidity will be around 67%, and winds will be light, making it generally pleasant for outdoor activities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).