Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Thunderstorms Likely with High Humidity, Feels Like 34°C

Kolkata is set for a humid and stormy Monday, June 15, 2026, as the city navigates through a spell of thunderstorms and significant moisture. Residents can expect the mercury to hover around 28°C, but the high humidity level of 92% will make it feel considerably warmer, with temperatures feeling like 34°C. This forecast update comes as local reports indicate an intensification of monsoon activity across West Bengal, with a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms issued by the India Meteorological Department for the state.

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Monday, 15 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 34°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 92% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Monday, 15 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Thunderstorm 4% 7 km/h 02:00 28°C Thunderstorm 4% 5 km/h 04:00 28°C Thunderstorm 7% 3 km/h 06:00 29°C Thunderstorm 8% 6 km/h 08:00 31°C Thunderstorm 12% 6 km/h 10:00 33°C Thunderstorm 33% 6 km/h 12:00 34°C Thunderstorm 57% 8 km/h 14:00 28°C Dense drizzle 78% 7 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day is expected to begin with thunderstorms and a low chance of rain, around 4%, at midnight, with the temperature at 28°C and wind speeds around 7 km/h. As the morning progresses, the likelihood of rain will gradually increase. By 10:00 AM, rain chances will rise to 33%, with temperatures climbing to 33°C. The peak of the wet weather is anticipated around midday, with the forecast indicating a 57% chance of rain at 12:00 PM when the temperature will be 34°C. By 2:00 PM, conditions might shift to dense drizzle with a high probability of rain at 78%, despite a slight drop in temperature to 28°C. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Clear Skies With a High of 36°C.

Given the prevailing weather conditions, commuters in Kolkata should prepare for potentially disrupted travel. The high humidity and warm temperatures, coupled with the chance of rain, necessitate light, breathable clothing. Carrying umbrellas or raincoats will be essential for venturing outdoors. Residents are advised to stay hydrated to combat the 'feels like' temperature, which will be significantly higher than the actual mercury reading. Those with respiratory issues might find the high humidity challenging, and it's advisable to take necessary precautions.

The recent weather patterns suggest a continuation of these conditions throughout the week, with day temperatures fluctuating between 33°C and 35°C, according to earlier reports. While the forecast doesn't predict severe heatwave conditions for Kolkata specifically, the high humidity can exacerbate the feeling of warmth. The monsoon's presence is a significant factor, bringing with it the characteristic thunderstorms that define this season in the region. This Kolkata weather update is crucial for planning daily activities. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Clear Skies and a High of 35°C Expected.

Sports enthusiasts and attendees of the Indian Premier League 2026 matches, including upcoming fixtures involving the Kolkata Knight Riders, should monitor the weather closely. Sudden downpours and thunderstorms could potentially impact outdoor sporting events, leading to delays or interruptions. Organisers and fans are advised to stay updated with the latest weather bulletins and venue-specific forecasts to make informed decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).