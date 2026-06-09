Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected, High Reaching 26°C

Shimla, the Queen of Hills, is set for a day of pleasant weather on Tuesday, June 09, 2026, with clear skies dominating the horizon. Residents and tourists can anticipate a comfortable day as the hill station experiences mild temperatures and minimal chances of precipitation. The day is expected to start cool, gradually warming up as the sun climbs higher.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 17°C Feels Like 15°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 45% Wind Speed 2 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 16°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 02:00 14°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 04:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 06:00 15°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 08:00 22°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 10:00 24°C Clear sky 0% 13 km/h 12:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 18 km/h 14:00 25°C Clear sky 2% 18 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

According to the latest forecast, the temperature in Shimla today will hover around 17°C, with a 'feels like' temperature of 15°C, indicating a crisp morning and evening. The humidity levels are predicted to be around 45%, contributing to the comfortable atmospheric conditions. Wind speeds will remain gentle, averaging 2 km/h, ensuring a tranquil environment throughout the day. The hourly outlook suggests a gradual rise in temperature from a low of 13°C in the early morning hours to a peak of around 26°C by midday. Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 08 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies with a High of 25°C.

As the day progresses, the Shimla weather will see temperatures climbing steadily. By 8:00 AM, it will reach 22°C, and by 10:00 AM, it is expected to be 24°C. The warmest part of the day will be around noon, with the mercury touching 26°C, before slightly dipping to 25°C by 2:00 PM. While there's a minimal 2% chance of rain indicated in the early afternoon, the overall outlook remains predominantly clear, making it an ideal day for outdoor activities.

For those planning to explore Shimla today, the weather offers a perfect opportunity for sightseeing and enjoying the scenic beauty. Light clothing will be comfortable during the day, but carrying a light jacket or shawl is advisable for the cooler mornings and evenings. Commuters can expect smooth journeys with no significant weather disruptions anticipated. Given the clear skies and moderate temperatures, health precautions related to extreme heat or rain are not a primary concern, though staying hydrated is always recommended. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Moderate Drizzle and High Humidity with a High of 34°C.

The consistent pleasant weather conditions in Shimla are a welcome development, offering a serene experience for all. The forecast indicates that today will be a day to savour the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh without the worry of adverse weather. This forecast for Shimla weather today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026, promises a delightful day for everyone in the Queen of Hills.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).