Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Thunderstorm with Hail Expected, High of 22°C

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a dramatic shift in weather today, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as the day progresses from clear skies to a significant risk of thunderstorms accompanied by hail. While the early morning hours promise cool and clear conditions, a mid-day forecast suggests a high probability of intense precipitation.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Temperature 12°C Feels Like 11°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 87% Wind Speed 4 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 12°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 02:00 11°C Partly cloudy 0% 5 km/h 04:00 11°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 06:00 14°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 08:00 20°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 10:00 22°C Light drizzle 20% 6 km/h 12:00 22°C Light drizzle 55% 8 km/h 14:00 17°C Thunderstorm with slight hail 94% 10 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with a pleasant temperature of 12°C, feeling like 11°C, under a clear sky. Humidity will be notably high at 87%, with a gentle breeze of 4 km/h. However, as the morning unfolds, the weather will start to change. By 10:00 AM, temperatures are expected to rise to 22°C, with the possibility of light drizzle and a 20% chance of rain. This uncertainty escalates by noon, when the light drizzle could intensify, with rain probability jumping to 55% at the same 22°C temperature.

The most significant weather event is anticipated in the afternoon. From 2:00 PM onwards, Shimla could face thunderstorms with slight hail. The temperature is predicted to drop to 17°C, and the chances of rain soar to a substantial 94%, with winds picking up speed to 10 km/h. This outlook aligns with recent regional weather reports indicating unsettled conditions across Himachal Pradesh, including warnings of squally winds and heavy rainfall, with some districts on alert for hailstorms.

Residents and visitors in Shimla are advised to exercise caution, particularly during the afternoon. Light drizzle early on might not require significant adjustments, but the potential for thunderstorms and hail necessitates preparedness. Carrying umbrellas and waterproof gear is highly recommended. Those planning outdoor activities should monitor weather updates closely and be ready to seek shelter. The higher humidity levels throughout the day may make the cooler temperatures feel damp, so layering clothing would be prudent.

This volatile weather pattern follows a period of pre-monsoon showers that have brought cooler temperatures and boosted tourism in the region. While the clear skies of the morning might offer a brief respite, the forecast for severe weather in the afternoon serves as a crucial update for anyone venturing out in Shimla today. The Shimla weather forecast for June 17, 2026, highlights the unpredictable nature of the mountain climate, urging vigilance.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).