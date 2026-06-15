'Should Be a Narco Test of Faisal Khan': Gyan Bindu Director Roshan Anand Escalates Patna Coaching Row After Securing Bail (Watch Video)

In a major development in the ongoing Patna coaching industry conflict, Gyan Bindu Coaching Director Roshan Anand was released on bail and launched a fierce attack on prominent educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, widely known as "Khan Sir." Speaking to media persons immediately after his release, Anand accused the Patna police of bias and demanded a narco-analysis test on Khan to uncover the truth behind the violent clashes and recent tragic events involving his family.

Anand alleged that the local law enforcement has aligned itself entirely with Faisal Khan, facilitating a one-sided investigation. "The Patna police has sold itself out to Faisal Khan," Anand claimed. He questioned why he was arrested within six hours of the initial incident, while Khan has evaded arrest despite a counter-FIR and serious non-bailable allegations under the Arms Act. Anand announced that his legal and administrative team will soon address a formal press conference to present evidence. ‘Ruthless Nature, No Real Degrees’: Khan Sir Faces Fresh Allegations as FIR Filed in Patna Coaching Institute Firing Case.

The controversy took a much darker turn following the recent death of Roshan Anand’s brother, Prince Yadav, whose body was reportedly found under mysterious circumstances near the Nepal border. Upon his release, an emotional Anand directly pointed fingers at the Khan Global Studies (KGS) founder. "My brother was murdered as part of a major conspiracy. A narco test must be conducted on Faisal Khan and others involved to bring out the truth," Anand asserted.

The dispute originally erupted on June 2, 2026, when a group of 15 to 20 individuals allegedly vandalized the premises of Khan Global Studies in Patna’s Musallahpur Hat area. Following the attack, a video went viral on social media showing Khan Sir’s personal bodyguards firing multiple rounds into the air. While Khan Sir initially alleged that rival coaching institutes orchestrated the attack on his facility, representatives from Gyan Bindu Coaching claimed the entire episode was staged by Khan himself to damage his competitors. Patna police subsequently arrested Khan's two bodyguards, seized their weapons, and named Faisal Khan in an FIR registered at the Kadamkuan police station.

Roshan Anand’s defense counsel, Niranjan Kumar Singh, maintained that the attempt-to-murder charges (Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) leveled against Anand were "fabricated and politically motivated," citing a lack of intention, knowledge, or physical presence at the crime scene. Khan Sir Firing Case: Patna Court Intervenes To Stay Arrest After Security Guards Claim 'Shooting Orders' From Educator.

'Should Be a Narco Test of Faisal Khan'

VIDEO | Patna: Educator Roshan Anand, after getting bail said, "There should be a narco test of Faisal Khan (Khan Sir). The Patna police has sold itself out to Faisal Khan...We will soon address a press conference." pic.twitter.com/6fOfAuoqE1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2026

Faisal Khan has strongly denied all allegations of staging the attack or being involved in any conspiracy. Following the news of Prince Yadav's death, Khan Sir released a video message expressing deep condolences to Roshan Anand’s family, calling the incident tragic and sensitive. Khan urged investigative agencies to conduct a high-level, impartial probe into the individuals who were last seen with Yadav to rule out any foul play.

Meanwhile, a Patna district court has granted interim protection from arrest to Faisal Khan while his anticipatory bail plea is being processed, directing the police to continue their investigation without deploying coercive measures. The escalating hostility has prompted concerns from the Bihar state government. Bihar's Education Department noted that a comprehensive policy framework is currently being formulated to regulate and curb the intense commercial rivalry among competitive examination coaching centers in the state capital.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).