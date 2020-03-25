Social Distancing Seen at Union Cabinet Meeting Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Today Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in India, View Pic

Social Distancing During Union Cabinet Meeting (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 25: The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Wednesday morning day after PM announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. According to an ANI tweet, social distancing can be seen maintained during the meeting and all the ministers can be seen sitting far from one another.

On account of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, PM Modi called for the 21 days lockdown and urged people to stay in their homes and to maintain social distancing. He further assured that essentials would be available always and there is no need for people to panic. Today on the festive occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Navratri, PM and other politicians wished people but urged them to stay home and celebrate the day with their families. Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Navratri 2020 Wishes: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal And Other Politicians Greet People on Festive Occasions, Urge Them to Celebrate at Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in India.

Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, social distancing seen. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/un3aXd8I8O — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

On the first day of the 21-day lockdown period, social distancing images from various parts of the country started doing the rounds. People queued outside grocery stores in different parts of the country on Wednesday morning. Retailers had marked special lines on their shop floors to maintain social distancing. Circles were made at distance and buyers were asked to stand in those circles. People were seen practising social distancing while buying essential commodities on Wednesday.