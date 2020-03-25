Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Navratri 2020 Wishes: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal And Other Politicians Greet People on Festive Occasions, Urge Them to Celebrate at Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in India
File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 25: The entire country is in lockdown amid the coronavirus scare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians tweeted sending greetings to people on the festive occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. However, urged everyone to celebrate the festival by staying at their homes and with their loved ones.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted a series of greetings this morning to citizens across states on their spring festivals and traditional New Year. He said the celebrations amid the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic will not be the same, but "will strengthen our resolve to overcome our circumstances." States like Manipur, Maharashtra, Karnataka, among others, are celebrating the New Year according to their traditional calendar. Coronavirus Outbreak: Celebrate Gudi Padwa at Home, Says Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Check PM Narendra Modi:

Piyush Goyal:

Amit Shah:

Pramod Sawant:

The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 562, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. The country reported a rise of 26 coronavirus cases from 536 recorded till 8 pm on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 11 in the country. As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to increase, the country went under a 21-day long lockdown, starting today.